Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 470.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,217 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,232. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

