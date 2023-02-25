Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.21

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $84.50 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

