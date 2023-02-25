FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

