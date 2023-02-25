Fruits (FRTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,473.00

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $205,473.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

