Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,289,977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FCX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 11,207,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.