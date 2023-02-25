Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $10.32 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00044801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $766.98 million and $45.26 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00428076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,540.79 or 0.28356551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,324,650 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

