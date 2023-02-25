Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Shares Up 1.7%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.48). 85,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 115,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.44).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £271.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3,466.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.82.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Featured Articles

