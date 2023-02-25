Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.670-$1.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Fox Factory Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $10.36 on Friday, reaching $112.14. 566,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $131.72.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

