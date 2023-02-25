Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 2%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

