Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.96. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.20 ($16.17) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

