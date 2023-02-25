FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 496,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 548,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 209,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.