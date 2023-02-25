FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 814,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 720,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
