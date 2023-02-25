FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 814,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 720,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

