FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 814,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 720,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.