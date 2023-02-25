Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$903.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.63 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.67-1.71 EPS.

Five9 Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. 1,677,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

