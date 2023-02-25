First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 14.90%.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 11.9 %
TSE FR opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.04 and a 52 week high of C$18.41.
Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
