First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

