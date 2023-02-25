First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 15th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $100.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $739.56. 64,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.27. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

