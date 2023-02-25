Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as high as C$2.93. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 6,225 shares trading hands.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.48 million, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

