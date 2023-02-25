Financial Analysis: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) versus PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% PASSUR Aerospace -55.26% N/A -115.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.14 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Intuitive Machines and PASSUR Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Machines and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 0 0 N/A PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PASSUR Aerospace beats Intuitive Machines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

