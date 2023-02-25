Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $782.88 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00029913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 392,997,088 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

