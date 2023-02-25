Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 1,320,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,970. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.