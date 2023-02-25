Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $281.58

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.58 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.35). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.38), with a volume of 769,447 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.36. The company has a market cap of £918.82 million, a P/E ratio of 590.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Alison McGregor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,900 ($32,394.03). In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Nigel Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,016.38). Also, insider Alison McGregor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,900 ($32,394.03). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

