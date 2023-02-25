ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60 to $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$6.80 EPS.

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $168.45. 168,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,117. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $191.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ExlService by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

