ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $6.80 EPS.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $168.45. 168,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

