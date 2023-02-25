ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ExlService by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

