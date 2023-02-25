Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of EIFZF opened at $36.88 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

