Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.46

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.46 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.96 ($0.05). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 123,733 shares.

Evgen Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.37.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

