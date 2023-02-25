EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 38.65%. EVERTEC updated its FY23 guidance to $2.53-$2.64 EPS.

EVTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.75. 386,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,152. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in EVERTEC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in EVERTEC by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

