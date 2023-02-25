Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $60.63 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

