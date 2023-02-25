Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on March 30th

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $51.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $386.17 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.09.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Everest Re Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Everest Re Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,346,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

