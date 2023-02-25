Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Etsy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.11. 3,577,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

