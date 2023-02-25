Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Cap Tops $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $33,423.47 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00009739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

