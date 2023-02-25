Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $20.69 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $132.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.69 or 0.00089678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00401822 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014407 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00643753 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00569902 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00177583 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00191254 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,614,394 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
