EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163.32 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004830 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $163.32 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005143 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001729 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,663,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,667,303 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

