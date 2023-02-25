EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,497,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $582,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

