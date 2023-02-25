EOG Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 101.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
EOG Resources Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of EOG traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 8,752,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,683. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.