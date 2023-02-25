EOG Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 101.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

EOG Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of EOG traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 8,752,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,683. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

