Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Down 2.0 %

ENV stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

About Envestnet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.