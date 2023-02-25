Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,880. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Envestnet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

