Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.56.
Envestnet stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 871,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,880. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
