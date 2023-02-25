Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.10. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 53,029 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.098374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

