Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.10. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 53,029 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Electrovaya Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.58.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
