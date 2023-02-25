Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Edison International by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

