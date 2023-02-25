Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. Edison International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.