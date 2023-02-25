Eaton Vance Management Has $59.62 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $59,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.81 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

