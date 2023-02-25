Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $11.05. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 534,153 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $464.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.48%.
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
