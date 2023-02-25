Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.25 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

