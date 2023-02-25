Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 5,461,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

