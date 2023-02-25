DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.
DTE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.00. 1,745,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,946. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
DTE Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy (DTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.