DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.00. 1,745,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,946. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

