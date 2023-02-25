Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.63-$10.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.13.

DG traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.25. 3,213,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.73. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

