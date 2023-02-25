Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $242.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.13.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

