Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,713. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

