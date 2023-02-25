Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.97 and its 200 day moving average is €19.22.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

